New Mexico governor reconvenes lawmakers in budget showdown

Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez ordered a special session of the Legislature on Friday to resolve a grinding state budget crisis, with no sign of a compromise with leading Democratic lawmakers. Calling lawmakers to the New Mexico Capitol on May 24, the governor's proclamation asserts that lawmakers approved a $6.1 billion budget in March that was out-of-balance.

