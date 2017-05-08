New Mexico AG seeks meeting with feds over monument review

New Mexico AG seeks meeting with feds...

3 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas wants to meet with Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke as federal officials review more than two dozen national monuments to determine if they were properly established. The New Mexico Democrat said in a letter sent Monday to Zinke that residents of the state are proud of their natural and cultural heritage and that designated monuments help protect sites that date back centuries.

