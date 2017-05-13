New Mexicans speak out against Congressa plan to replace Obamacare
Organizers said if the plan known as "Trump Care" passed by the House, passes the Senate, they expect about 250,000 New Mexicans to lose their coverage. Senator Heinrich said he thinks there's a better way.
