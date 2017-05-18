New Mexican running to be 1st Native American congresswoman
The former leader of the New Mexico Democratic Party is officially running for an open congressional seat and hopes to become the nation's first Native American congresswoman. Debra Haaland announced her bid Tuesday after recently filing a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission to run for the state's 1st Congressional District.
