New Mexican restaurant opens its doors

Friday May 26 Read more: Baytoday.ca

Quesada Burritos & Tacos opened up on May 18th at the location in the Cartier Plaza strip mall on McKeown avenue. The company, which opened its first restaurant in Toronto back in 2004, now has more than 79 locations across Canada.

Chicago, IL

