La Josie, Randolph's New Mexican Restaurant With a Roof Deck, Opens Within Days

Passers-by over the weekend may have seen some activity off Halsted and Randolph, as La Josie held a friends and family service. The West Loop's multi-level Mexican restaurant , complete with a roof deck, should open to the general public either on Wednesday or Friday for Cinco de Mayo at 740 W. Randolph St. The family-owned spot is a spin off of El Solazo, the Mexican restaurant near Midway Airport.

