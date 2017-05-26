Hospital leaders respond to cancer center critics
After a string of community meetings where the Gila Regional Medical Center board of trustees and administration faced everything from tough critiques and questions to vicious attacks, the board revealed this week just how their committee came to choose a bid from the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center over the longtime contractor, the New Mexico Cancer Center. The board, and their lawyers, spent most of their time at a special meeting organized by County Commissioners Billy Billings and Alicia Edwards on Wednesday morning at the Grant County Administration Center answering questions and responding to critics.
