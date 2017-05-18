Highlighting how the Sessions Memo ma...

Highlighting how the Sessions Memo may have particular impact for...

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sentencing Law and Policy

With thanks to commenter Daniel for the tip, I just saw this notable local article from New Mexico providing a notable local perspective on the potential impact of the new Sessions federal charging/sentencing memo. The article is headlined "Two Steps Back: How Jeff Sessions' memo on federal prosecutions could take New Mexico back to a harsher era," and here are excerpts: A directive from newly appointed US Attorney General Jeff Sessions instructing prosecutors to seek the most severe charges available threatens to stunt recent progress toward less federal prison time for low-level drug offenders in New Mexico, defense lawyers and drug policy reform advocates tell SFR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentencing Law and Policy.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11) May 12 smsucks 101
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) May 10 Paul 8,898
News Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10) Apr 22 jim crow kushner 94
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Apr 20 greg 1
News 'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09) Apr 19 Joe 19
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Apr 17 rob jackson 18
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr '17 You know 5
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,784 • Total comments across all topics: 281,108,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC