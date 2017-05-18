Highlighting how the Sessions Memo may have particular impact for...

With thanks to commenter Daniel for the tip, I just saw this notable local article from New Mexico providing a notable local perspective on the potential impact of the new Sessions federal charging/sentencing memo. The article is headlined "Two Steps Back: How Jeff Sessions' memo on federal prosecutions could take New Mexico back to a harsher era," and here are excerpts: A directive from newly appointed US Attorney General Jeff Sessions instructing prosecutors to seek the most severe charges available threatens to stunt recent progress toward less federal prison time for low-level drug offenders in New Mexico, defense lawyers and drug policy reform advocates tell SFR.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentencing Law and Policy.