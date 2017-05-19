Gov. Martinez to meet with top Dems before the special session
Governor Susana Martinez is scheduled to meet with three top democrats to discuss proposals before this year's special session, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican. Martinez is set to meet with lead Democrats House speaker Brian Egolf, Senate President Pro Tem Mary Kay Papen and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth.
