Family of New Mexico woman shot by officer in 2013 paid $3M

Released court documents show the state had paid the family of a New Mexico woman fatally shot by a state officer $3 million to keep them from filing a civil lawsuit. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported Thursday that the family had been paid nine months after a grand jury decided the officer's shooting had been justified in 2013.

Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11) May 12 smsucks 101
Say it in six words (Jul '08) May 10 Paul 8,898
Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10) Apr 22 jim crow kushner 94
Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Apr 20 greg 1
'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09) Apr 19 Joe 19
Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Apr '17 rob jackson 18
Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr '17 You know 5
