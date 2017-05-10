Dreamstyle Remodeling takes lead as new donor of the PIt
"As a lifelong New Mexican, I am proud to have built a company that has a capability of making this investment in the University and our community," said Larry Chavez, UNM alumni and founder of Dreamstyle Remodeling. Dreamstyle Remodeling will be giving the University a $10,000,000 gift.
