Document details death of lawman who ...

Document details death of lawman who killed Billy the Kid

FILE - This undated file photo is thought to be an image of famed gunslinger Billy the Kid, William Bonney, near the age of 18. A newly discovered document, dated July 9, 1908 and found in southern New Mexico is shedding more light on... Authorities say a California man on probation for crashing his car into a gate at Kylie Jenner's house last year walked into a police station and confessed to killing a homeless man. Officials in a southern New Mexico county say they have found a document inside a box of old records that sheds a little more on light on the death of the Old West lawman who gained fame for killing Billy the Kid.

