Design sketches for Route 66 neon signs rescued, preserved
This Thursday, May 11, 2017, photo shows one of the neon signs that has been refurbished along Route 66 in Albuquerque, N.M. University of New Mexico associate dean and architecture professor Mark Childs pointed to the d... . In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017, photo University of New Mexico associate professor of sculpture Ellen Babcock examines one of the neon design sketches she found among old business files belonging to Zeon Signs in Albuquerq... Hundreds of design drawings for some of Route 66's most memorable signs in Albuquerque and other spots along the road are now part of a special research collection at the University of New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11)
|May 12
|smsucks
|101
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr 22
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|19
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Apr '17
|rob jackson
|18
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr '17
|You know
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC