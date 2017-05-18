Design sketches for Route 66 neon signs rescued, preserved

This Thursday, May 11, 2017, photo shows one of the neon signs that has been refurbished along Route 66 in Albuquerque, N.M. University of New Mexico associate dean and architecture professor Mark Childs pointed to the d... . In this Tuesday, May 9, 2017, photo University of New Mexico associate professor of sculpture Ellen Babcock examines one of the neon design sketches she found among old business files belonging to Zeon Signs in Albuquerq... Hundreds of design drawings for some of Route 66's most memorable signs in Albuquerque and other spots along the road are now part of a special research collection at the University of New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.