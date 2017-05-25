Dems kill tax reform bill, say specia...

Dems kill tax reform bill, say special session isn't time for complex measure

2 hrs ago

A legislative committee on Thursday rejected a bill for a sweeping overhaul of New Mexico's gross receipts tax, tabling a proposal that Republican Gov. Susana Martinez had touted as a priority and leaving intact a long list of exemptions. The House Labor and Economic Development Committee voted 6-5 along party lines to block the proposal.

Chicago, IL

