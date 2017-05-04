Death Penalty Fast Facts
According to the Death Penalty Information Center, 20 people were executed in the United States in 2016, the lowest number since 1991. The number of death sentences imposed was 30, a 39% decline from 2015's 40-year low.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Apr 29
|Lia Russell
|8,895
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr 22
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|19
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Apr 17
|rob jackson
|18
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar '17
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC