Correction, May 14, 2017
A headline for a story on Page A-1 published Saturday, May 13, 2017, about a pending case before the Public Regulation Commission incorrectly stated that state regulators had denied Public Service Company of New Mexico's request to increase rates. Hearing officers for the commission rejected an agreement reached between the company and other parties within the rate case.
