Cash-strapped New Mexico reconsiders savings strategy

New Mexico political leaders are looking for new ways to restore full faith in the state's credit as they negotiate a solution to a budget crisis ahead of a special legislative session next week. The state's credit score was downgraded by a leading ratings agency late last year in response to dwindling financial reserves, and further problems could translate into higher construction costs for roads, schools, airports, prisons and other infrastructure projects.

