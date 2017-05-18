Cash-strapped New Mexico reconsiders savings strategy
New Mexico political leaders are looking for new ways to restore full faith in the state's credit as they negotiate a solution to a budget crisis ahead of a special legislative session next week. The state's credit score was downgraded by a leading ratings agency late last year in response to dwindling financial reserves, and further problems could translate into higher construction costs for roads, schools, airports, prisons and other infrastructure projects.
