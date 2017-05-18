Blue roses: "The Glass Menagerie"

Tom Wingfield works in a shoe warehouse and lives in a rundown apartment with his overbearing mother, Amanda, and his shy, sickly older sister Laura, in Tennessee Williams' 1944 autobiographical stage classic, The Glass Menagerie . Amanda wants to marry off her daughter to whatever gentleman caller will have her; Laura wants to polish her collection of glass animals; and Tom wants to leave them both behind.

