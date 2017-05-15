Attorney general investigating Miss NM Scholarship Organization

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Stephanie Chavez has sashes from being crowned as Miss Albuquerque in 2011, Miss Dona Ana in 2012, Miss Albuquerque in 2013, Miss Ruidoso in 2014, Miss Rio Rancho in 2015 and Miss Albuquerque in 2016. She's also the reigning Miss New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.