Attorney general investigating Miss NM Scholarship Organization
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Stephanie Chavez has sashes from being crowned as Miss Albuquerque in 2011, Miss Dona Ana in 2012, Miss Albuquerque in 2013, Miss Ruidoso in 2014, Miss Rio Rancho in 2015 and Miss Albuquerque in 2016. She's also the reigning Miss New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11)
|May 12
|smsucks
|101
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|May 10
|Paul
|8,898
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr 22
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|19
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Apr 17
|rob jackson
|18
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr '17
|You know
|5
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC