APS approves budget for 2017-18

1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV

The Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education voted 5-1 to approve the 2017-18 budget Monday morning, and it includes different options depending on what lawmakers decide during an upcoming special session. APS is waiting on the New Mexico Legislature and Gov. Susana Martinez to approve a final state budget.

