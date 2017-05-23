Albuquerque boasts plenty of sass and...

Albuquerque boasts plenty of sass and style

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: The Miami Herald

One of my fondest travel memories was of a trip I took with my grandparents on historic Route 66 from their home in Texas to California. One of our stops was Albuquerque, where my grandfather suggested dinner at La Placita Dining Rooms and Cantina in Old Town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Susana Martinez - Hypocrite (May '11) May 12 smsucks 101
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) May 10 Paul 8,898
News Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10) Apr '17 jim crow kushner 94
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Apr '17 greg 1
News 'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09) Apr '17 Joe 19
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Apr '17 rob jackson 18
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr '17 You know 5
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,154 • Total comments across all topics: 281,245,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC