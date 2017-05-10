25 must-see buildings in New Mexico

Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pwvNcI San Francisco de Asis Mission Church, 1816 : Completed in 1816, the San Francisco de Asis Mission Church in Ranchos de Taos is a large, sculpted Spanish Colonial church with massive adobe buttresses and two front-facing bell towers. The architecture of the church is an impressive blend of native and Spanish styles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.