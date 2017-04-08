WNMU, legislators guess university cuts political
As of Friday, the state deadline for Gov. Susana Martinez to sign or veto bills passed in the 2017 legislative session, the New Mexico Higher Education Department has no money. Martinez line-item vetoed the full budget for state universities from the greater state budget bill sent to her by the Legislature, in what local representatives believe to be a political message more than a policy.
