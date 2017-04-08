WNMU, legislators guess university cu...

WNMU, legislators guess university cuts political

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Scdailypress.com

As of Friday, the state deadline for Gov. Susana Martinez to sign or veto bills passed in the 2017 legislative session, the New Mexico Higher Education Department has no money. Martinez line-item vetoed the full budget for state universities from the greater state budget bill sent to her by the Legislature, in what local representatives believe to be a political message more than a policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scdailypress.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Fri Myrna the Mermaid 3
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Fri Lia Russell 8,892
News The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min... Mar 29 Badlandsbeauty 6
News CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Mar 18 Jeff 34
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,103 • Total comments across all topics: 280,161,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC