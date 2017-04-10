White Sands soarers offers glider exp...

White Sands soarers offers glider experience in New Mexico

I arrived at the Alamogordo-White Sands Regional Airport on a cool Saturday in early April at the invitation of the White Sands Soaring Association . The group, formed in 1959 to share the art, science, fellowship and fun of flying gliders - small engineless aircrafts with long, thin wings that use atmospheric conditions and pockets of rising air to stay aloft.

