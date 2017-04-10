UNM Hospital encouraging organ donation

UNM Hospital encouraging organ donation

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Hundreds of New Mexicans are on an organ transplant waiting list hoping for a second chance at life. University of New Mexico Hospital is hoping that more people sign up as donors during April, which is Donate Life month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga 6 hr You know 5
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Apr 7 Lia Russell 8,892
News The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min... Mar 29 Badlandsbeauty 6
News CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Mar 18 Jeff 34
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,261,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC