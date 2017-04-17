University presidents want funding re...

University presidents want funding restored in New Mexico

20 hrs ago

A council of university presidents from around New Mexico is asking that Gov. Susana Martinez restore some $745 million in funding to the state's public colleges and universities. New Mexico State University President Garrey Carruthers, a member of the council, said deep concern has spread across the state's higher education system since vetoes by Martinez defunded all state universities.

