University presidents want funding restored in New Mexico
A council of university presidents from around New Mexico is asking that Gov. Susana Martinez restore some $745 million in funding to the state's public colleges and universities. New Mexico State University President Garrey Carruthers, a member of the council, said deep concern has spread across the state's higher education system since vetoes by Martinez defunded all state universities.
