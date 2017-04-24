Unions question need to furlough New Mexico state workers
Unions representing New Mexico state employees are speaking out against Gov. Susana Martinez's plan to save money by furloughing government workers. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports State Personnel Director Justin Najaka sent letters to union leaders this week letters indicating Martinez is moving forward with the furloughs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Tue
|Spider
|8,893
|Veterans with PTSD need our attention (Apr '10)
|Apr 22
|jim crow kushner
|94
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Apr 20
|greg
|1
|'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|19
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Apr 17
|rob jackson
|18
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar 29
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC