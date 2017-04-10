Today in Republican Governance

Today in Republican Governance

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lawyers, Guns, and Money

Susana Martinez, governor of New Mexico, decided that if she couldn't slash funding to higher education through the budget, she'd just veto funding it at all. Gov. Susana Martinez vetoed on Friday the entire higher education budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1 as part of an ongoing standoff over the state's budget woes and how to fund government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lawyers, Guns, and Money.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr 7 Myrna the Mermaid 3
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Apr 7 Lia Russell 8,892
News The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min... Mar 29 Badlandsbeauty 6
News CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Mar 18 Jeff 34
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 280,226,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC