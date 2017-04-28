The Latest: New Mexico Highlands University Hikes Tuition
A rural state university in New Mexico has approved a tuition hike as student costs rise within one of the nation's most affordable public higher education systems in response to the state's budget crisis. Regents at New Mexico Highlands University voted Friday to adopt a 7.5 percent tuition increase in anticipation of new state funding cuts.
