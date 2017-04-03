The Latest: New Mexico governor nixes lobbyist disclosures
New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez on Thursday rejected new requirements that lobbyists report expenses under $100 that are spent on lawmakers and other public officials. In a veto message, Martinez says she supports the intent of the bill but fears it would have several unintended consequences, without further explanation.
