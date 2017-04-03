Texas mulls asking drivers to help it...

Texas mulls asking drivers to help it clear rape kit backlog

23 hrs ago

Texas is considering asking drivers to help it clear its huge backlog of untested rape kits, a novel approach that has been well received by cost-conscious Republican lawmakers and one that other states facing the same problem might consider. The Republican-controlled Texas House on Wednesday gave tentative approval to the bill, which would ask drivers renewing their licenses to donate $1 or more to help test the thousands of rape kits awaiting analysis.

