Task force to review juvenile justice system in New Mexico
New Mexico's juvenile justice system is going under the microscope as part of a comprehensive review by a team of judges, prosecutors, lawmakers and others. New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Barbara Vigil and officials with the state's child welfare agency launched the task force Thursday with an initial meeting in Albuquerque.
