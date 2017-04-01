Spanish returns to university
It has been three years since any sort of degree in Spanish has been taught to students at Western New Mexico University, in a state and region where a near majority of residents speak some Spanish. Now, with student input, Spanish will return to WNMU as a minor to start.
