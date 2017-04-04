Silver Consolidated Schools are looking at moving to a four-daya

The Silver Consolidated School District will look at the possibility of moving to a four-day schedule. According to superintendent Audie Brown, there will be some talk about it at a school board meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 6. Silver Consolidated Schools are looking at moving to a four-day schedule SILVER CITY - The Silver Consolidated School District will look at the possibility of moving to a four-day schedule.

