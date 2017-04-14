Silver City prepares for drastic cuts
Silver City councilors began the process of crafting a budget for the coming fiscal year at their meeting Tuesday night, and money in the new year, which begins in July, could be a little - or a whole lot - tighter. During these early stages in the development of the town of Silver City's budget, staff and council are bracing for one of two major Hold Harmless cuts - the continuing phaseout already planned, and a likely attempt to cut Hold Harmless repayments altogether.
