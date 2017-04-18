Retro Reunion raises money for Children's Cancer Fund
There are some restaurants that have made their mark in New Mexico over the years. Past patrons can remember the times they shared at a few of them and help out families who need it with a "Retro Reunion" raising money for the Children's Cancer Fund of New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation
|Thu
|greg
|1
|'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09)
|Apr 19
|Joe
|19
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Apr 17
|rob jackson
|18
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|8,892
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar 29
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
|CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC