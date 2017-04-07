Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with ele...

Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga

There are 3 comments on the Carlsbad Current-Argus story from 23 hrs ago, titled Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga. In it, Carlsbad Current-Argus reports that:

Report: Las Cruces saw 112 days with elevated smog in 2015 Las Cruces ranks 23rd in the nation for worst smog pollution and worst in state for soot Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://lcsun.co/2p99OZI Earl Nissen,left, Hannah Perkins,center, and Lucas Herndon, discuss a new air pollution report "Our Health at Risk" Thursday, April 6, 2017 at Albert Johnson Park. LAS CRUCES - A New Mexico environmental advocacy group released a report Thursday that showed Las Cruces experienced elevated smog levels one-third of the year in 2015, according to data from the Environmental Protection Agency, and argued pollution levels could become worse under new policies from the Trump administration.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Steve

Lubbock, TX

#1 22 hrs ago
MEXICO SMOG COMING ACROSS THE BORDER????
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frankenfool X

Beaumont, TX

#2 21 hrs ago
Steve wrote:
MEXICO SMOG COMING ACROSS THE BORDER????
That's just Myrna!
She has a very large cave behind, and is not into personal hygene like most cave dwellers.
I'm surprised you are not all dead....
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Myrna the Mermaid

Espanola, NM

#3 14 hrs ago
Frankenfool posts!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Fri Lia Russell 8,892
News The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min... Mar 29 Badlandsbeauty 6
News CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
News Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08) Mar 18 Jeff 34
News Sharing economy' rises in hard times Mar 13 norideneeded 1
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,166 • Total comments across all topics: 280,144,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC