Leadership New Mexico is pleased to announce the following leader among the 24 statewide professionals who recently graduated from the fifteenth Local Government Leadership Program: Bryan Reedy, Community Services Director, City of Demin Reedy completes leadership program DEMING, NM - Leadership New Mexico is pleased to announce the following leader among the 24 statewide professionals who recently graduated from the fifteenth Local Government Leadership Program: Bryan Reedy, Community Services Director, City of Demin Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/04/13/reedy-completes-leadership-program/100406744/ DEMING, NM - Leadership New Mexico is pleased to announce the following leader among the 24 statewide professionals who recently graduated from the 15th Local Government Leadership Program: Bryan Reedy, Community Services Director, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.