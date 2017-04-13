Reedy completes leadership program

Reedy completes leadership program

DEMING, NM - Leadership New Mexico is pleased to announce the following leader among the 24 statewide professionals who recently graduated from the 15th Local Government Leadership Program: Bryan Reedy, Community Services Director, City of Deming.

