Pot dispensary to remain open despite State Fair violation
A judge has issued a ruling that prohibits the New Mexico Health Department from imposing a penalty against a medical marijuana dispensary for displaying a marijuana plant at last summer's State Fair. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Judge David Thomson ruled Monday that requiring New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health to close for five days was an excessive punishment not supported by law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 7
|Myrna the Mermaid
|3
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|8,892
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar 29
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
|CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Mar 18
|Jeff
|34
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC