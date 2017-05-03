Political science students respond to Governor's veto of higher education budget
After Governor Susana Martinez vetoed all state funding for higher education in a messy budget battle, UNM students are left wondering what will happen to their beloved University. For the 2017 fiscal year, UNM received an estimated $2.85 billion, but after Martinez vetoed the Higher Education Budget for FY 2018 proposed by the Legislature, the University is left in the dark.
