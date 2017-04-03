Police: New Mexico's man death is suspicious
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports police found a 44-year-old man's dead body in his home Sunday with a bruise on his head and some blood around the injury. Lt. Thomas Grundler says investigators did not find the weapon that might have been used to kill the man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Mar 30
|Need Help
|8,891
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar 29
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
|CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Mar 18
|Jeff
|34
|Sharing economy' rises in hard times
|Mar 13
|norideneeded
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC