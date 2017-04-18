Plans to give pay raise to Santa Fe city employees scrapped
According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Mayor Javier Gonzales is stopping his plan of giving a 5 percent raise, which was supposed to happen July 1. He said the plan could have cost the city $4.1 million. It was previously underestimated by more than $3 million.
