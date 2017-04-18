On The Stage: Alzheimer's Associationa s Dancing Stars Gala

On The Stage: Alzheimer's Association...

Alzheimer's Association Dancing Stars Gala

KRQE Albuquerque

Nika Lawrie , Development Director and Chris Chaffin , Media Coordinator, both from the Alzheimer's Association New Mexico Chapter , joined New Mexico Living to invite us to an evening of fine dining and competitive dancing to raise funds to fight Alzheimer's. The 7th Annual Dancing Stars Gala is an elegant evening, unlike any other fundraisers.

