On The Stage: Alzheimer's Associationa s Dancing Stars Gala
Nika Lawrie , Development Director and Chris Chaffin , Media Coordinator, both from the Alzheimer's Association New Mexico Chapter , joined New Mexico Living to invite us to an evening of fine dining and competitive dancing to raise funds to fight Alzheimer's. The 7th Annual Dancing Stars Gala is an elegant evening, unlike any other fundraisers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09)
|3 hr
|Joe
|19
|Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|rob jackson
|18
|Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga
|Apr 13
|You know
|5
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Apr 7
|Lia Russell
|8,892
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar 29
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
|CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC