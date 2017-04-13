Officials roll out good news on New M...

Officials roll out good news on New Mexico water front

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 13 Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Officials roll out good news on New Mexico water front ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2os73DF ALBUQUERQUE - Cities and farmers along New Mexico's stretch of the Rio Grande can expect a full allotment of water this year since snowpack in the mountains that feed the critical artery were above average this winter, federal officials said Thursday. During a packed briefing in Albuquerque, the Bureau of Reclamation outlined its expectations for water supplies and management along the river system that flows through some of the state's most populated areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) 6 hr rob jackson 18
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr 13 You know 5
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Apr 7 Lia Russell 8,892
News The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min... Mar 29 Badlandsbeauty 6
News CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,070 • Total comments across all topics: 280,378,195

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC