Officials roll out good news on New Mexico water front

ALBUQUERQUE - Cities and farmers along New Mexico's stretch of the Rio Grande can expect a full allotment of water this year since snowpack in the mountains that feed the critical artery were above average this winter, federal officials said Thursday. During a packed briefing in Albuquerque, the Bureau of Reclamation outlined its expectations for water supplies and management along the river system that flows through some of the state's most populated areas.

