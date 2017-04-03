NM senator opposes US boots on the gr...

NM senator opposes US boots on the ground in Syria

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Stars and Stripes

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico continues to be an outspoken critic of American boots on the ground in Syria. "U.S. military vehicles and heavy artillery have been seen in Syria," Udall said in a a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on March 22. "It is easy to argue that the United States has effectively invaded northern Syria, violating the sovereignty of a country in the Middle East, which is a de facto declaration of war."

