NM senator opposes US boots on the ground in Syria
U.S. Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico continues to be an outspoken critic of American boots on the ground in Syria. "U.S. military vehicles and heavy artillery have been seen in Syria," Udall said in a a Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee hearing on March 22. "It is easy to argue that the United States has effectively invaded northern Syria, violating the sovereignty of a country in the Middle East, which is a de facto declaration of war."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
New Mexico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Say it in six words (Jul '08)
|Mar 30
|Need Help
|8,891
|The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min...
|Mar 29
|Badlandsbeauty
|6
|CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|Amazon will start collecting sales tax nationwi...
|Mar 26
|DeadThread
|1
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
|Former deputy receives probation (Jul '08)
|Mar 18
|Jeff
|34
|Sharing economy' rises in hard times
|Mar 13
|norideneeded
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Mexico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC