NM Legislature sues governor over vetoes

NM Legislature sues governor over vetoes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ruidoso News

NM Legislature sues governor over vetoes The Democrat-led Legislature has asked the Supreme Court to block vetoes for higher education, legislative branch. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://lcsun.co/2p43BRQ New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez vetoed 60 percent of the 172 bills sponsored solely by Democrats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ruidoso News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Mexico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pearce calls for UNM criminal investigation Thu greg 1
News 'New Mexico style' chip battles with original (Mar '09) Apr 19 Joe 19
Election Who are you voting for in the New Mexico Govern... (Oct '14) Apr 17 rob jackson 18
News Report: Carlsbad saw 94 days with elevated smoga Apr 13 You know 5
News Say it in six words (Jul '08) Apr 7 Lia Russell 8,892
News The Latest: New Mexico governor won't raise min... Mar 29 Badlandsbeauty 6
News CommentaryNew Mexicans like me rely on Obamacar... Mar 26 DeadThread 1
See all New Mexico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Mexico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,818 • Total comments across all topics: 280,471,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC