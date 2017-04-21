NM Legislature sues governor over vetoes
NM Legislature sues governor over vetoes The Democrat-led Legislature has asked the Supreme Court to block vetoes for higher education, legislative branch. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://lcsun.co/2p43BRQ New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez vetoed 60 percent of the 172 bills sponsored solely by Democrats.
