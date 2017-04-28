NM authorities charge 28 cartel-affiliateda

NM authorities charge 28 cartel-affil...

NM authorities charge 28 cartel-affiliated

Read more: El Paso Times

Men and women with ties to the powerful Sinaloa cartel are facing drug trafficking and money laundering charges in New Mexico Authorities charge 28 cartel-affiliated suspects Men and women with ties to the powerful Sinaloa cartel are facing drug trafficking and money laundering charges in New Mexico Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://lcsun.co/2qgVf7A Enrique Vigil, DoA a Ana County Sheriff, took to the podium at the Drug Enforcement Agencies office in Las Cruces, giving a warning to drug dealers and smugglers that they will be caught and caught very soon, Friday April 28, 2017. Vigil spoke during a news conference where the DEA announced an arrest of multiple suspects in a drug smuggling operation.

