NM authorities charge 28 cartel-affiliateda

Men and women with ties to the powerful Sinaloa cartel are facing drug trafficking and money laundering charges in New Mexico Authorities charge 28 cartel-affiliated suspects Enrique Vigil, DoA a Ana County Sheriff, took to the podium at the Drug Enforcement Agencies office in Las Cruces, giving a warning to drug dealers and smugglers that they will be caught and caught very soon, Friday April 28, 2017. Vigil spoke during a news conference where the DEA announced an arrest of multiple suspects in a drug smuggling operation.

