NewsFirefighters Association endorses Lujan Grisham in her bid for...

The New Mexico Professional Firefighters Association announced its endorsement of Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham in her bid for Governor of New Mexico. Firefighters Association endorses Lujan Grisham in her bid for governor ALBUQUERQUE - The New Mexico Professional Firefighters Association announced its endorsement of Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham in her bid for Governor of New Mexico.

