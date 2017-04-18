New stamps dedicated to Latino foods, flavors
From the kitchen table to the mail, the U.S. Postal Service on Thursday recognized the influence of Latino foods and flavors on American cuisine with the release of a new series of stamps. Award-winning illustrator John Parra, known for his Latino-themed children's books, said in an interview that it was an honor to work on the project.
