New program explores the culture and history of Ireland
UNM professors Sarah Townsend and Caleb Richardson are expanding the presence of Irish Studies on campus, to gain momentum for this interdisciplinary program. "Imaging Ireland," a study-abroad program developed by their collaboration, is creating closer ties between UNM and Ireland, while also piquing students' interest in Irish studies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.
